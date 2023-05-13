Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.34 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

MMC opened at $181.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.33 and a 52 week high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.77.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

