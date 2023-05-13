Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RENASANT Bank grew its position in Snap-on by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $256.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

