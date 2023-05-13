Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $8.17 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $40.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

