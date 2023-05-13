Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $113.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

