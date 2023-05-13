Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 74,789 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 154.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,789 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.