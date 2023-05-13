Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,516 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BNS opened at $49.08 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

