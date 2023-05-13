Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 2,685 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after buying an additional 174,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $373.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.53.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.55.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.