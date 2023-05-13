Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) vs. MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) Critical Comparison

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) and MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Aclarion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aclarion and MedTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aclarion $60,444.00 92.87 -$7.61 million N/A N/A MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A

Profitability

MedTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aclarion.

This table compares Aclarion and MedTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46% MedTech Acquisition N/A -44.01% 2.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aclarion and MedTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00 MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aclarion currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.11%. Given Aclarion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Summary

Aclarion beats MedTech Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aclarion

(Get Rating)

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

About MedTech Acquisition

(Get Rating)

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.