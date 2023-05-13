Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.75.

ADUS stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $57,579.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,949.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,142 shares of company stock worth $1,151,884. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $3,554,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

