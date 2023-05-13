Adshares Market Cap Achieves $32.96 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Adshares has a total market cap of $32.96 million and $509,197.68 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003315 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003418 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001518 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750,381 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Adshares Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
