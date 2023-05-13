AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Shares Down 0.3%

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 3,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,448,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,947,000.

AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (SENT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses data analytics to invest in US-listed stocks with near-term revenue upside potential while hedging overall market exposure. SENT was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

