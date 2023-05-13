Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

ANYYY stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.