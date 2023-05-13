Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Affirm from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.26.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Affirm by 2,007.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

