AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

MITT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MITT opened at $5.32 on Friday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $107.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -38.10%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.