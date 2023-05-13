Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 163.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

ADC opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,117,958.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

