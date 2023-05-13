AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBGGet Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 320.50 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.13). 3,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 41,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.20).

AIB Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.40.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,173.91%.

Insider Activity

In other AIB Group news, insider Andy Maguire bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($124,921.14). Insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AIB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.