AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 320.50 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.13). 3,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 41,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.20).

AIB Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 332.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.40.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,173.91%.

Insider Activity

AIB Group Company Profile

In other AIB Group news, insider Andy Maguire bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($124,921.14). Insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.