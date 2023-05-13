Aion (AION) Price Up 59.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 138.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $807,104.67 and $231.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 59.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00128462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00041235 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00029393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

