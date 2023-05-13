Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APD. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:APD opened at $278.00 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.