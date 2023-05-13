Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Susquehanna

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

ATSG stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,675 shares of company stock worth $210,922. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

