Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,541,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.33% of Airbnb worth $730,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.28. 14,768,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.52. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

