AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.31

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 17720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

AirIQ Trading Up 6.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 million for the quarter. AirIQ had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 22.57%.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Further Reading

