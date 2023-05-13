Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Shares Up 3.1%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.57. 1,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Airports of Thailand Public Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.



