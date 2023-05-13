Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Announces Earnings Results

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Akili Stock Performance

Shares of Akili stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Akili has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Akili during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Akili during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akili by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akili during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Akili by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 163,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Akili

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akili presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

(Get Rating)

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

