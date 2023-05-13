Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Akili Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Akili has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akili by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Akili by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Akili

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

