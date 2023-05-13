Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.
Akili Stock Up 11.9 %
AKLI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,694. Akili has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Akili in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akili by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Akili in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akili by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 163,094 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
