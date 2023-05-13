AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Up 64.4% in April

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 64.4% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.3 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

AKITA Drilling stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About AKITA Drilling

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

