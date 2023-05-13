Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQNGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$939.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8055368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

