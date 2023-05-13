Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.78. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$939.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8055368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

