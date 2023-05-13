Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Holdings Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,768 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of Allegiant Travel worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 50.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 254,645 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,462 shares of company stock valued at $358,926. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

ALGT opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $153.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.89 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

