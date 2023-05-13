ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,700 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the April 15th total of 2,995,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALPEK Stock Performance

ALPKF stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. ALPEK has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ALPEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ALPEK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers; PET, a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; and recycled PET for use in new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet.

