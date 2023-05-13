Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Shares Up 1.1%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 460 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.80). 32,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 309,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455 ($5.74).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £548.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,214.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 449.37.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

