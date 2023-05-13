Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Up 43.4% in April

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Alpha Lithium Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of APHLF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 527,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,301. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition and development of lithium brine deposits in North America and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Tolillar Salar project comprising 10 exploitation concessions totaling 27,500 hectares located in the province of Salta, Argentina; the Green Energy lithium brine project covering an area of 4160 acres located in Grand County, Utah; and the Hombre Muerto project that covers an area of 5,000 hectares situated in Argentina.

