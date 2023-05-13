Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Up 43.4% in April

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,500 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the April 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Alpha Lithium Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of APHLF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 527,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,301. Alpha Lithium has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.
About Alpha Lithium
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Lithium (APHLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.