Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 12,714 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alpha Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

