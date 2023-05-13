Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 12,714 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALBKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alpha Services and in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alpha Services and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

