Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) vs. MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Head-To-Head Survey

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) and MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and MusclePharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -192.13% -40.08% -22.47% MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MusclePharm has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and MusclePharm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $30.06 million 13.04 -$57.76 million ($1.68) -4.86 MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.00 -$12.87 million ($0.58) 0.00

MusclePharm has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MusclePharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alpine Immune Sciences and MusclePharm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 100.73%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Summary

MusclePharm beats Alpine Immune Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

