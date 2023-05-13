Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Pinion Investment Advisors LLC

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO remained flat at $45.67 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,990. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.89. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

