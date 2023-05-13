Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Amada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF opened at $8.65 on Friday. Amada has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.
Amada Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amada (AMDWF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.