Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF opened at $8.65 on Friday. Amada has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

