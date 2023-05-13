Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Lifted by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,570,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012,635 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises approximately 2.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.16% of Ambev worth $66,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ABEV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,427,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,324,428. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

