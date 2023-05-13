Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Amedisys worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Amedisys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amedisys by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amedisys

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $85.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.