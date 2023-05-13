American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,195,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,687 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,312,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.