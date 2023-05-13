Analysts Offer Predictions for Primerica, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $15.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Primerica Stock Up 0.8 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.66.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.