Analysts Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) PT at GBX 652.17

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 652.17 ($8.23).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.70) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.85) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BOY stock opened at GBX 679 ($8.57) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,741.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 452.40 ($5.71) and a one year high of GBX 700 ($8.83). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 648.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 620.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

