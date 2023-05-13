Analysts Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price at $26.87

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the third quarter worth $3,901,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

