Analysts Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target at $11.50

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 571.35% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

