Analysts Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target at $11.50

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 571.35% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
