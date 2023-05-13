Analysts Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $49.00

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE NNN opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 68.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after buying an additional 221,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 313,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,271,000 after purchasing an additional 491,887 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

