Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $94.73

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 26,826.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,224,000 after buying an additional 945,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $49,463,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $54,595,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 528,449 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10,078.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 509,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 504,223 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

