Analysts Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $94.73

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.73.
WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wintrust Financial news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wintrust Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
