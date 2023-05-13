Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in April

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 3.9 %

Anhui Conch Cement stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. Anhui Conch Cement has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

