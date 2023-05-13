Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.51 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $253.84 million and approximately $16.51 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025228 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,930.06 or 0.99990234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002426 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02536604 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $23,594,586.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

