Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

