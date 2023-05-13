Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 291.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,350 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 487,408 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,002,000 after acquiring an additional 421,509 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $2,775,675.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,011,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,581,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,011,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,581,194.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,121 shares of company stock valued at $69,362,134. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a positive return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $728.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.