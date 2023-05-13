Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AFT opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,566 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 164,754 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.